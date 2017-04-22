American Airlines Suspends Worker After He Is Seen ‘Violently’ Grabbing Stroller from a Mother

An American Airlines flight attendant has been removed from duty after he was seen “violently” taking a stroller from a mother in a video posted to Facebook late Friday night.

“OMG! AA Flight attendant violently took a stroller from a lady with her baby on my flight, hitting her and just missing the baby. Then he tried to fight a passenger who stood up for her,” Surain Adyanthaya wrote alongside the now-viral video, which begins with the mom in tears with her baby in her arms, asking for her stroller back. The tension with the attendant allegedly began after the woman tried to store her stroller in an overhead bin while at the gate in San Francisco, WFAA-TV reported.

In the video, one upset passenger got up and approached the front of the plane where the attendant, young mother, and other crew members were gathered. He asked for the flight attendant’s name, and after initially returning to his seat, he rejoined the situation, exchanging heated words with the attendant.

In a statement, American Airlines said they have launched an investigation into the incident, and the passenger and her family were upgraded to first class for the remainder of their international trip.

“The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident,” the airline said.

The flight eventually took off and landed at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to WFAA-TV.

The incident follows United Airlines’ own public relations troubles. United made headlines earlier this month after aggressively dragging a passenger off their plane after he wouldn’t volunteer his seat for crew members on an overbooked flight.