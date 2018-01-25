Amazon Delivery Mistake Leads to an Amazing Connection — and Might Help Save a Little Boy's Life

When a Texas woman received a set of keys in an Amazon delivery mix-up, she didn’t know how much the mistake would impact her life.

Nicole Shen, of Richmond, Texas, opened a package from Amazon last week, finding not only her order but also keys and an employee ID, according to KHOU. Shen was determined to return the items to their rightful owner, she said, explaining, “I just instantly was like, ‘These are car keys! This is in apartment key! I’ve got to find this guy.’ ”

Though Kenneth Delerme worked at the San Marcos Amazon facility 150 miles away, Shen used social media to track him down. Unbeknownst to her, without the keys, Delerme’s car had been towed and he was sleeping at a friend’s apartment.

“It was so amazing what Nicole did,” Delerme told KHOU.

Delerme got his keys back, but the story didn’t end there. He learned that Shen’s 3-year-old son, Roman, has a rare disease called Shwachman Diamond Syndrome, which causes him to produce zero white blood cells on his own.

Catching a cold could kill him, Shen told the outlet. The family is now searching for a bone marrow match for Roman, who could possibly need a transplant.

RELATED VIDEO: Massachusetts Mom of 2 Dies Suddenly After Flu Diagnosis: She Had a ‘Huge Heart’

“I’m his mom, I have to find his match out there so I will swab anyone that I meet basically.” she told the news outlet.

And while some of friends have said no to Shen in the past, Delerme joined the registry and even began to ask others to take part in the simple test.

“All my friends and coworkers and family are helping Roman or other people that need bone marrow,” he said.

Added Shen, “I was like, this is a God moment right here. This is the universe helping us. We all say Leukemia is awful, cancer is awful, I wish I could do something… you can! That cure’s in you and that’s the medicine. That’s the medicine my son needs.”

To find out if you’re a match for Roman or someone else in need of a bone marrow match, click here.