Proposal Goals! 5 Amazing Engagement Stories That’ll Warm Your Heart

A Fairy Tale Ending

A few weeks after their story went viral, they traveled to New York for an appearance on The View. Host Candace Cameron Bure said she had a surprise for Giberson and a video of the couple’s former pre-school came on screen with young students waving and holding a sign that read: “Amy, will you marry me?” Giberson turned around to see Pounders kneeling down on one knee with a ring. Stunned, Giberson simply nodded her head yes and burst into tears as the two hugged and kissed. Almost exactly one year later, Giberson and Pounders tied the knot in a romantic seaside wedding in Florida. "I truly feel it was fate!" Giberson tells PEOPLE. “Our hearts met at the age of 3 and we had our own journeys to go through for 30 years, but ultimately our hearts were meant to love each other.”