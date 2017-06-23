Human Interest
Proposal Goals! 5 Amazing Engagement Stories That’ll Warm Your Heart
From televised engagements to emergency room proposals — these couples did it big
By Rose Minutaglio•@RoseMinutaglio
Posted on
More
1 of 8
Storybook Romance
What if you were reading a book only to realize the plot is actually about you? Well that's exactly what happened to California teacher Melanie Goldsmith at a teacher's meeting at CSUN Lab School in Northridge. When she began reading a romantic book aloud as part of an exercise — she noticed some striking similarities to her very own relationship with her boyfriend of five years. Eric Hernandez spent months writing and illustrating the book, which ended with a page that said: "Will you marry me?" He then walked into the room with a smile on his face. The couple plans to wed on July 2. Watch the heartwarming proposal here.
2 of 8
Pre-k Sweethearts
PEOPLE first broke Amy Giberson and Justin Pounder's incredible love journey in November 2015. The lovebirds attended the same pre-school in St. Petersburg, Florida, where they built blocks together, sat next to each other during lunchtime and played tag on the playground. They were total preschool sweethearts! But as the years went by, they eventually lost touch — that is, until they matched on a dating website almost 30 years later. The two hit it off right away, but it was only after a year of dating that they realized they had been sweethearts decades ago.
3 of 8
A Fairy Tale Ending
A few weeks after their story went viral, they traveled to New York for an appearance on The View. Host Candace Cameron Bure said she had a surprise for Giberson and a video of the couple’s former pre-school came on screen with young students waving and holding a sign that read: “Amy, will you marry me?” Giberson turned around to see Pounders kneeling down on one knee with a ring. Stunned, Giberson simply nodded her head yes and burst into tears as the two hugged and kissed. Almost exactly one year later, Giberson and Pounders tied the knot in a romantic seaside wedding in Florida. "I truly feel it was fate!" Giberson tells PEOPLE. “Our hearts met at the age of 3 and we had our own journeys to go through for 30 years, but ultimately our hearts were meant to love each other.”
4 of 8
A Dangerous Question
Storm chaser Alex Bartholomew proposed to his girlfriend Britney Fox Cayton, both 25, about a mile away from a dark tornado in McLean, Texas, on May 16. “I wanted to combine my two greatest loves — Britney and mother nature — into one shot,” Bartholomew tells PEOPLE. “I wasn’t scared of the tornado, the only nerve-wracking part was the proposal itself!" Britney, of course, said yes to her love and the two are planning some joint storm chases together in the future. They plan to wed on the Texas coast in September 2019.
5 of 8
Her Best Friend's Wedding
Generous bride Jess Nakrayko proved herself to be the ultimate BFF by planning her best friend’s surprise proposal— at her own wedding! She arranged for Adam Brake to pop the question to her bestie, Jessica Kieley, during her bouquet toss. “I knew that sharing my day would show her my love and appreciation and also I was then able to see her in the happiest moment of her life,” Nakrayko tells PEOPLE. “It was one of the most powerful and lovely things I’ve ever witnessed."
6 of 8
Best. Bride. Ever.
Was Nakrayko worried about Kieley stealing her thunder on her big day? Absolutely not! “I got married to my soul mate, celebrated with my friends and family and after the perfect day we had, to then get to see and be a part of ‘My person’ becoming engaged was truly magical,” she adds. “Everyone deserves love, especially my best friend.”
7 of 8
No Pain, No Proposal?
Chase Phillips didn't exaclty plan on proposing to his girlfriend of five years, Katie Grady, in a hospital. But, life is funny that way! The couple got in a tragic car accident only moments before arriving at a park where Phillips planned to propose. Grady was rushed to the emergency room and treated for minor injuries. “He didn’t leave me,” Grady tells PEOPLE. “We got so lucky. The accident – as bad as it was – could have been so much, much worse. Luckily, I only came out with a lot of bruising.”
8 of 8
But... a Happy Ending
Phillips came to the realization that life is short. So, he decided to pop the question in the hospital! “He is the best at cheering me up, no matter the situation,” says Grady. “He managed to make what was a pretty crummy day into the best day of my life. And I will NEVER forget the smile on his face when he asked me to be his wife.”