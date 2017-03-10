Amal Clooney Meets with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres After Her Passionate Speech on ISIS

Following her passionate speech to the United Nations on ISIS Thursday afternoon, Amal Clooney spent time with the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

Clooney was all smiles for the meeting at U.N. Headquarters in New York City. The two posed for a photo opportunity in front of the symbol of the United Nations.

The human rights lawyer, 39, was at the same building yesterday with her client, Nadia Murad, where both women delivered rousing speeches condemning ISIS and calling on the U.N. to take action. At one point, Murad, an ISIS survivor and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, told representatives, “I can not understand why you are letting ISIS get away with it.”

Clooney, who is expecting twins with husband George Clooney, has repeatedly spoken out against the atrocities committed by ISIS toward the Yazidi people in Iraq. The British lawyer took on Murad’s case to bring ISIS leaders to justice for what the U.N. has classified as a genocide. “Victims like Nadia can’t expect to wait forever,” she said in the interview.

In her speech, Clooney made it clear that it was up to the U.N. to make sure ISIS doesn’t “get away with genocide.”

“Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen: what is shocking here is not just the brutality of ISIS but how long those who know about it can remain passive,” she said. “If we do not change course, history will judge us, and there will be no excuse for our failure to act. We cannot say that ISIS’ crimes were not serious enough; we cannot say that the interests of powerful states stood in the way; or that these crimes are too hard to prove. That’s why I am asking you today: to stand up for justice.”