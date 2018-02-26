Alaska Firefighter Is a 'Living Miracle' 8 Months After Barely Surviving 100-Foot Fall

An Alaskan firefighter who survived a 100-foot fall off a ladder in June 2017 has made a miraculous recovery in the eight months since his accident, which initially left him unable to talk and breathe on his own.

Ben Schultz, of Anchorage, fell during a training session and suffered serious injuries, including broken bones, a punctured lung and severe brain damage, according to KTUU. The investigation into how he fell was inconclusive.

“People get hurt, and then they get better,” Ben’s father, Jeff Schultz, told the news outlet. “Brain injury is a whole different deal. We were told by the surgeon he wasn’t sure Ben was going to survive.”

After being sent to Providence Hospital, he was transferred to Craig Hospital in Denver, Colorado, for further treatment. When he arrived, his father remembers seeing a “kind of a lifeless Ben” who was in a vegetative state.

But things began to improve and today, Ben is now walking and talking.

“He’s doing great,” said Jeff. “It is a miracle. He is a living miracle.”

Ben — who has a wife and two young children — told the news outlet that next week he’s starting his independent living and rehabilitation in Omaha, Nebraska.

“[It] should be about three months long,” said Ben, who plans to eventually return to the Anchorage Fire Department. “I’m looking forward to it, and hope it goes well. After that, I get to come home to Anchorage.”

Added Jeff: “We’re looking forward to him coming back here and leading a productive life again. That may take some time, but that’s all right. We are blessed.”