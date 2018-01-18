Alabama Sorority Sister, 19, Expelled From University After Posting Racist Videos on MLK Day

A college student has been expelled from her school and sorority after videos of her spewing hate speech on the day honoring Martin Luther King Jr. went viral.

Harley Barber, a now-former student at the University of Alabama, was removed from the university and kicked out of Alpha Phi sorority after she posted a pair of videos using racial slurs toward African Americans to her secret Instagram account.

Barber, 19, from Marlton, New Jersey, posted a video to her “finsta,” the name given to a second “fake” Instagram account where users are encouraged to portray a more realistic version of themselves as opposed to their curated main account.

In the video, the college student repeatedly uses racial slurs. After posting it, Barber was swiftly criticized by her followers, which compelled Barber to release a second video to respond to the backlash.

She did not apologize but instead argued why she should be able to say the N-word, even, as she pointed out, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“I’m in the South now, bitch,” she said, while surrounded by a group of friends. “So everyone can f— off. I’m from New Jersey, so I can say n—- as much as I want.”

The tweet caught the attention of Alabama running back Damien Harris, who retweeted a post featuring Barber’s original video. In a caption, Harris wrote: “This girl goes to the same university as me but they say, ‘racism is dead.’ Unfortunately, this thread says the opposite.”

Landon Collins, a New York Giants player and University of Alabama alum, posted a note on Twitter condemning the videos.

On Wednesday, University of Alabama president, Stuart Bell, released a statement on the school’s website that addressed the “racist and disturbing” videos.

“I find the videos highly offensive and deeply hurtful, not only to our students and our entire University community, but to everyone who viewed them,” Bell said. “We hold our students to much higher standards, and we apologize to everyone who has seen the videos and been hurt by this hateful, ignorant and offensive behavior.”

A message from UA President Stuart Bell: https://t.co/xr47RcBcrM pic.twitter.com/2GtDNCzR7n — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 17, 2018

The university said Barber is no longer enrolled at the school, and the Alpha Phi sorority confirmed she was removed as a member. In an interview with the New York Post published on Wednesday, Barber said she is in the process of moving back to New Jersey from Alabama.

“I did something really, really bad,” Barber told the publication. “I don’t know what to do and I feel horrible. I’m wrong and there’s just no excuse for what I did.”

Though one of her friends was captured on film advising her not to post the videos, Barber says she didn’t consider her advice.

“No, I’m an idiot,” she told The Post. “There’s no excuse. I did something really bad.”