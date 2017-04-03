Adorable Toddler Twins Reenact Their Favorite Frozen Scene — and It's Incredibly On Point!

Someone get these toddlers to Hollywood!

Twins Maddie and Scarlett, who are almost 2, put on an incredible performance recreating a scene from Frozen, their favorite movie.

In fact, they’ve seen the flick so many times that they have part of it memorized.

In a video that their mother, Colleen Jordan, posted to Facebook, the girls can be seen acting out a moment early on in the film with the movie playing in the background.

Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.

While the full force of Elsa’s magic knocks Anna to the ground, Maddie and Scarlett fall to the ground. As Elsa tries to awaken her on the TV, the sisters mimic the movement of the characters.

And when Elsa and Anna’s mother walks into the room, the girls look at their own mother, who can be heard laughing.

The girls know each move so well, they don’t even look behind them at the screen.

“Thank you everyone for the sweet comments about the video I posted of Maddie and Scarlett,” Colleen, from Philadelphia, posted on Facebook. “I had no clue it would go viral. Honestly, the thought never even crossed my mind.”