Adorable Toddler Mistakes Abandoned Water Heater for Robot: ‘I Wuv You, Wobot!’

We wuv you too, wobot!

In an impossibly cute video, a toddler named Rayna expresses her love for an abandoned water heater — which she mistakes for a robot. The clip of the heartwarming moment posted to YouTube on Monday has already amassed almost 1 million views.

In the video, little Rayna is seen waving to her “robot” friend before running to it with open arms. The toddler can’t help but give the tank a great big hug.

“Hi wobot!” she says excitedly.

“I wuv you, wobot!” she adds, hugging the heater. “I wuv you, wobot!”

The darn thing never hugs back, but Rayna doesn’t seem to mind! She loves her “wobot” no matter what.