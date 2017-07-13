Adorable Girl Can’t Resist Dancing to ‘Despacito’ — Giving Brother Perfect Way to Tease Her!

It doesn’t matter when or where, if young Niana Guerrero hears Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s hit song, “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber, she’s compelled to dance. But it’s too bad her brother has caught on because he’s taken full advantage of his sister’s weakness—and it’s resulted in some hilariously adorable moments.

In a viral YouTube video, Guerrero is seen dancing everywhere her brother plays the song, even if she only has a few seconds to prepare once the beat comes on and he announces, “Hit that ‘Despacito’ Niana!”

Whether it’s on the street, in supermarkets, or in elevators, Guerrero busts out moves with such confidence that any So, You Think You Can Dance? contestant would be envious.

Guerrero isn’t the only person to become victim to the song’s infectious beat. “Despacito” is so popular across the globe that it has a good chance of dethroning Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” as the top YouTube video of all time. The Fate of the Furious song just claimed the title this month after ending the five-year reign of Psy’s “Gangnam Style.”

It seems a safe bet that most of “Despacito’s” views may come from Guerrero. And yet, maybe her own video may become one of YouTube’s most-viewed one day—in just two weeks, Guerrero’s video has amassed almost 11 million views.