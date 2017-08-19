ABC News Report Covering 1979 Solar Eclipse Wishes For ‘World At Peace’ in 2017

It’s been almost four decades since a total solar eclipse passed over the continental United States, and in this 10-minute clip from ABC News, an anchor covering the event ended his broadcast with a hopeful message for the year 2017.

Anchor Frank Reynolds covered the eclipse on February 26, 1979, guiding thousands of North American viewers as the eclipse passed over cities including Portland, Oregon, and Helena, Montana. Reynolds, who died in July 1983, closed out his report with an optimistic message.

“So that’s it, the last solar eclipse to be seen on this continent in this century,” Reynolds said. “As I said, not until August 21, 2017, will another eclipse be visible from North America.”

Reynolds then delivered a message that, today, seems haunting in retrospect.

“That’s 38 years from now,” he continued. “May the shadow of the moon fall on a world at peace.”

So far, 2017 has been plagued national scandals, threats of war, and uncertainty. The next total solar eclipse to pass over the lower 48 will be in April 2024, and then again in August 2045. We can only hope—as Reynolds did in 1979—that by then, the world may be at peace.