99-Year-Old Great-Grandparents Celebrate 80th Wedding Anniversary: ‘I Still Love Him, Whiskers and All!’

80 Years Strong

Donald and Vivian Hart, both 99, celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary on June 25 with 30 friends and family at their assisted living facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The longtime lovebirds tied the knot back in 1937 in an intimate ceremony at their pastor's house. "We had a small wedding compared to what they throw now," Vivian tells PEOPLE. "My favorite thing about the wedding was just getting to marry him!" And Donald couldn't wait for the actual ceremony to be over because "I just wanted to be married to her," he tells PEOPLE. "She was really a pretty bride."