92-Year-Old Iowa Man Says Fortune Cookie Predicted His Lotto Win

A 92-year-old Iowa man who won $390,000 in the lottery says he has a fortune cookie to thank for predicting he’d be the lucky winner.

Charles Svatos won the grand prize in the Lucky Life drawing on September 25, according to KCRG.

The retired dairy production worker, who bought the ticket at Gasby’s Convenience Store in North Liberty, Iowa, says that last month he got a fortune cookie with a special message that he has since kept in his wallet.

“You will discover an unexpected treasure,” it read.

Svatos plans to spend some of his winnings on a trip to Hawaii and Switzerland.