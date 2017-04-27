9/11 Hero Welles Crowther, ‘the Man in the Red Bandana,’ Still Inspires Others to Do Good

Welles Crowther died saving lives on 9/11 — and is still inspiring others with the selfless courage he displayed that horrific day.

“Young people come up to me over and over and over again and say, ‘We want to try to be like Welles,’” his mother, Alison Crowther, tells PEOPLE Now.

After the second hijacked plane hit the World Trade Center’s south tower on Sept. 11, 2001, Welles “ran toward the danger, not away from it,” his father, Jefferson tells PEOPLE.

Welles, who was 24, used his training as a volunteer firefighter to direct people who were injured and stranded on the 78th floor to safety, even carrying one woman over his shoulders.

While helping people escape, Welles used the trusty red kerchief his father taught him to carry in his back pocket to protect his nose and mouth from the haze of smoke and dust, earning the moniker ‘the man in the red bandanna.’

The bandanna his father taught him to carry at age 6 “became meaningful to him,” says Jefferson.

On 9/11, “he put that bandanna to its best and highest use.”

Welles, whose body was found on March 19, 2002, is believed to have saved at least 18 lives that day.

“He will always be a hero to me,” says Alison.

He is also a hero who inspired the American Heroes Channel to create an award in his honor.

This week, PEOPLE announced that it is joining the American Heroes Channel (AHC) and the Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust to celebrate Welles’ life as well as men and women who exemplify his selfless courage with the third annual Red Bandanna Hero Award.

Now through July 4, 2017, you can nominate someone who has made a difference in people’s lives in an extraordinary way by visiting AHCtv.com/redbandanna.

The winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the charity of his or her choice and be featured in PEOPLE, as well as in an hour-long special airing on AHC in the fall.

The prize also includes a trip for two to attend the awards ceremony at a special Red Bandanna Football Game at Boston College on October 7.

Last year’s recipient was combat veteran Christopher Baity, who with his wife, Amanda Baity, founded Semper K9, a non-profit organization that provides service dogs to wounded service members.

In 2015, the inaugural awards recipient was Jake LaFerriere, a Minneapolis firefighter who founded the non-profit organization, Firefighters for Healing to support young burn survivors and their families.

Alison and Welles’s father, Jefferson, are proud of the Red Bandanna Hero Award that was created in honor of their son.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” says Jefferson.

The award, says Alison, “elevates everybody.”