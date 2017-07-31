This 9-Year-Old Boy with Down Syndrome Belting Whitney Houston Has Melted Over 18 Million Hearts

The power of Whitney Houston‘s voice can’t be denied!

With incredible passion, a 9-year-old with Down syndrome was filmed belting her 1993 hit “I Have Nothing” while riding in the car with his family.

The heartwarming video of Dane Miller singing his heart out has brought smiles to millions of Internet users — 18 million to be exact.

“He is just very vibrant,” Dane’s aunt, Jeanne Miller, who posted the video to Facebook, told ABC News. “He’s very high-functioning so if he hears music, it’s just something that sticks with him. He’s very proud [of the video].

“He just smiles and giggles.”

Dane’s mother, Danna Miller, says her son got hooked on the song after watching a Whitney Houston documentary.

“So, he started downloading her songs and that was the one he got stuck on,” Danna, of Prosper, Texas, told CBS DWF.

The 9-year-old loves all music, but some of his favorite artists include Taylor Swift and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

“When we had Dane, we didn’t know that he had Down syndrome, but it wouldn’t have mattered,” Danna told ABC News. “He has been probably the biggest blessing of our lives. He is just so loving and joyful.

“He is what’s good about this world.”

Look out for Dane’s next video, a cover of Family Force 5 song “Cray Button,” on his YouTube channel Amazing Dane.