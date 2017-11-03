A 9-year-old boy with a rare type of cancer may not live to see the end of the year, but his parents are hoping strangers can band together to help bring their boy some holiday cheer a bit early.

Jacob Thompson was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma when he was just 5 years old, and the rare cancer has since spread to his hip and head, according to the Jacobs parents, Michelle Simard and Roger Guay. Treatment has so far been unsuccessful, and when Jacob was admitted to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine, on October 11, the family knew it would be “the last time.”

“Roger and myself have been told that we should be spending as much time as possible with him and we should start making arrangements for his passing,” Simard wrote on their GoFundMe page, which has raised $54,000 for Jacob’s funeral costs. “It is expected Jacob may pass away within the month.”

They have since worked to bring their son an early Christmas.

“Jacob loves the holiday season,” his mother told GoodHousekeeping.com, “and we want him to know that Christmas wishes come true and that there are good people who care all around the world.”

The family is inviting anyone who is interested to send homemade cards to Jacob, and according to Simard’s Facebook page, many people have already jumped at the chance to bring Jacob a smile:

WCSH News says the family has decorated Jacob’s hospital room with lights and a tree, and he’s even had a visit from Santa Claus himself. But Christmas, of course, wouldn’t be complete without some holiday tunes, so the family is also asking anyone who would like to sing a Christmas carol to Jacob to record themselves and post it to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital Facebook page. (Any toys that are received will be shared with other children in the hospital.)

Neuroblastoma, the rare cancer that Jacob has, typically forms in nerve tissue such as in the neck, chest, abdomen or spine. It most often affects children under the age of 5, but can sometimes even form before a child is born, according to the National Cancer Institute. The cancer is usually discovered when a patient shows symptoms, like fatigue, loss of appetite or a fever, or when a lump is found in an affected area. The 5-year survival rate for children diagnosed between the ages of 5 to 9 years old is 52 percent.

You can visit the family’s GoFundMe page here to help the family pay for Jacob’s funeral, and if you’re interested in sending him a homemade card, you can address it to:

Jacob Thompson

C/O Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102