The Surprising Story of How Steve Buscemi Helped 9/11 Survivors Escape From Rubble: ‘He Was Covered in Soot’

Steve Buscemi is known for portraying mysterious men, gangsters and bad guys in Hollywood — but 16 years ago, on September 11, he played a very different role.

The Brooklyn-born actor used his background as a real-life New York City firefighter to rescue 9/11 survivors from the rubble of the World Trade Center.

From 1980 to 1985, Buscemi worked in downtown Manhattan’s Engine Company 55, a few blocks from the disaster, and he rejoined his former comrades amid the wreckage on the day of the attacks.

“He put in 60 hours on top of the pile, pulling out victims,” retired NYFD battalion chief Richard Ardisson, who was at the site with the actor, told PEOPLE in Oct. 2001. “Not delivering coffee or giving moral support. He was exhausted and covered in soot.

“He said he wanted no recognition. He said, ‘These are my brothers.’ ”

Buscemi , who took the FDNY civil service test when he was 18 and worked as a firefighter in the 1980s, worked 12-hour shifts for days after 9/11, reports Business Insider.

“It was a privilege to be able to do it. It was great to connect with the firehouse I used to work with and with some of the guys I worked alongside,” he said. “And it was enormously helpful for me because while I was working, I didn’t really think about it as much, feel it as much.”

Hardly anyone knows about Buscemi’s heroic actions, because he declined most interviews at the time.

But the Brotherhood of Fire Facebook page posted a photo of him in 2013, with the caption:

