85-Year-Old Man Who Has Difficulty Walking Saves Two Women from Burning Car

An 85-year old man who uses a cane to get around saved two women’s lives by pulling them out of a burning car.

“I just feel like an old man trying to save somebody’s life. I’d do it again if I had to,” Lindell Marbut told Fox 4, adding that he didn’t think he should be labeled a hero.

Marbut was resting in his of Burleson, Texas, home when an out-of-control vehicle flipped over into his front yard and burst into flames.

While his caretaker, Sondra Young, called 911, Marbut headed straight into the flames to help rescue two women who were trapped in the car.

“When I got back over here this way, he was beating on the front windshield with a cane,” Young told the news station.

The car’s 22-year-old driver and the passenger had been traveling too fast around a curve on FM 2738 when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“I got my walking stick, and pulled it out and seen this woman’s hand sticking out and I got her and pulled her out,” Marbut said.

Young returned and helped Marbut pull the passenger from the vehicle and drag her to safety.

“Amazing, 85 years old and he drug her into the garage,” Young said. “I couldn’t believe it. He can barely walk as it is. He has to use a cane to walk.”

When first responders arrived, they were stunned by the elderly man’s daring rescue.

“For him to do that on his own was absolutely amazing,” Alicia Wingfield of the Johnson County Fire Department said.

Firefighter Keith Flemming added that if Marbut hadn’t rescued the two women so quickly, “it wouldn’t have been a good turnout.”

Both women sustained serious internal injuries during the crash but Department of Public Safety officials said they are expected to survive.