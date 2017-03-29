This 8-Year-Old Cancer Patient Has Received 6,000 Birthday Cards (and Counting!): They Make Her ‘Feel Loved’

Olivia Enderle is up to a whopping 6,000 birthday cards — and the mail keeps coming.

Two weeks before the Michigan girl celebrated her eighth birthday on March 26, her mother, Emily Enderle, posted a plea on Facebook asking friends, family and strangers to send cards to Olivia, who was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma when she was 13 months old.

Much to her surprise, the mail started pouring in.

“We are very amazed by the response from this. It has been such an amazing output of love and generosity,” Emily told ABC 7.

Hundreds of cards and packages from all over the world (even Japan and Italy!) arrive daily. Some are homemade, some are silly, but each and every card means the world to Olivia.

“The mail I think helped make her feel loved,” Emily told ABC7.

Olivia’s most cherished cards are the silly ones.

“Her favorite card so far is a fuzzy one that makes noises and a couple cat ones that meow Happy Birthday,” her mom told ABC7.

Some cards even include greetings to her brother, so he doesn’t feel left out.

“We would love to say thank you to everyone for reaching out and bringing some happiness and excitement to Olivia,” said Emily. “It has been her best birthday yet.”

Even the men and women delivering the mail can’t wait to give the packages to her.

“The UPS guy just had a big smile on his face and he’s just like, ‘I’m happy I could visit!’ Everyone has been happy to be a part of her birthday wish,” Emily told Fox47 News.

Olivia had a kidney transplant in June and is currently in remission.

“She endured 8 rounds of chemo, 282 consecutive days at Mott children’s hospital, multiple surgeries including having her left kidney removed,” her YouCaring page reads.

She was also on dialysis for six years.

Now, Olivia is “doing great,” her mom confirms to PEOPLE.