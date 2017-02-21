7-Year-Old Girl Asks Google for a Job and Gets an Amazing Response from the CEO

A 7-year-old girl in Hereford, England, isn’t wasting any time when it comes to her future.

When Chloe Bridgewater, who is a big fan of tablets and computers, was told by her father Andy Bridgewater that the conglomerate Google has bean bags, slides and go-karts at their offices, she decided to let the company know how interested she was in working there.

With his advice, Chloe decided to write a letter addressed to “Dear Google Boss.”

“My name is Chloe and when I am bigger I would like a job at Google. I also want to work at a chocolate factory and do swimming in the Olympics,” the letter reads in part.

While Chloe knows she has quite a few years until she can actually apply, Google CEO Sundar Pichai responded to her handwritten note with his own message of encouragement.

“I’m glad that you like computers and robots, and hope that you will continue to learn about technology,” he wrote. “I look forward to receiving your job application when you’re finished with school! :)”

Andy, who currently works in sales for a refrigeration-system parts manufacturer, told Business Insider, when his daughter asked him where his ideal place to work would be, he mentioned the technology company.

“I said, ‘Oh, Google would be a nice place to work,’ ” he said.

He added: “She is now even more eager to do well at school and work for Google. Can’t thank such a busy person enough to take time out to make a little girl’s dream become one step closer, although not sure she’s fully aware that it’ll take more than riding go-karts and sleeping in pods to make it with Google!