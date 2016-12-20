7-Year-Old Aleppo Girl Who Tweeted City’s Ravages Is Safely Evacuated

Good afternoon from #Aleppo I'm reading to forget the war. pic.twitter.com/Uwsdn0lNGm — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) September 26, 2016

It’s not quite a diary, but Bana Alabed’s Twitter feed has people calling her the Anne Frank of the 21st century.

And the 7-year-old Syrian girl, whose mother’s diligent tweeting of the horrors facing Aleppo’s citizenry made her family an international figure of hope, has been safely evacuated from the city with her family.

I escaped from East #Aleppo. – Bana — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 19, 2016

I can't & we can't all be happy until all the remaining people who want to leave are evacuated from East Aleppo. – Fatemah — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 20, 2016

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the state-run Anadolu that Bana and her family would be brought to Turkey, after the country helped negotiate the ceasefire deal that made the evacuation possible.

Bana’s mother Fatemah helped her daughter chronicle her life — and the lives of her brothers, Mohammad, 5, and Noor, 3 — in Aleppo. Fatemah spoke of the sadness of refugees at having to leave their home; she described it as having “left her soul” in the city.

For three months, Fatemah, an English teacher, has been instrumental in raising awareness for the toll Syria and Russia’s airstrikes have been taking on Aleppo. Bana’s family has been in hiding since November 27, when their home was destroyed.

My name is Bana, I'm 7 years old. I am talking to the world now live from East #Aleppo. This is my last moment to either live or die. – Bana — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) December 13, 2016

Ceasfires reached last week had allowed an estimated 8,000-9,000 civilians to flee the city, though rebels set fire to at least six government buses outside the city on Sunday, putting a major dent in the speed at which evacuations could proceed.

