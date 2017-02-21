7 Children Rescued After Falling Through Ice in Central Park Pond: ‘We Were All Sinking’

A group of seven children and teenagers were rescued from a Central Park pond on Monday night after the ice beneath them cracked and they plunged into freezing water.

The kids, ranging in age from 10 to 16, were reportedly trying to nab a selfie on the off-limits pond, which went as deep as 18 feet in the middle, on the unseasonably warm February night, reports CBS2. A nearby sign read, “Danger Thin Ice Keep Off,” New York’s Parks and Recreation Department confirmed to PEOPLE.

Good Samaritans rushed to help the boys and by the time FDNY showed up, seven people were already coming out of the water, according to NBC New York,

The children were taken to nearby hospitals with minor hypothermia-related injuries.

A 13-year-old says he was with friends on the ice, taking a photo, when the incident occurred.

“We were going to take a picture on the ice, and then one of my friends slipped, and once he fell, we all fell in the water,” Kevin McQueen told CBS2.

“We started to throw stuff on the ice to see if it would break, and it wouldn’t break, so then we went on the ice.”

Kevin says they immediately started to sink into the icy water.

“Like, my chest was closing up, like, I couldn’t breathe,” he told CBS2. “We were all sinking down, and we were holding on to each other.”

A Paraguayan tourist recalls hearing the teens saying they were going to take a selfie on the frozen pond — and onlookers subsequently screaming at them to get off the ice.

“When they all went together, it all broke and they went all down,” Maia Ramirez told WCBS 880.

Ramirez grabbed an orange rescue ladder near the pond to assist in the rescue, while two other tourists jumped into the water to save the teens, reports CBS2.

“He went in the water, man. I was like halfway in. So yeah, we were just shoveling them out. That was pretty much it. They were out, man. The last one was unconscious, and the other three were failing as well,” Ethan Turnbull told CBS2.

He added: “They were only 10- or 12-year-old kids, so I just had to get them out of the water. That’s all I had to do. The last one was unconscious. He wasn’t getting out on his own. He was frothing at the mouth.”

Bennett Jonas, another hero at the right place at the right time, swam to the sinking teens.

“I just had to just grab him and as hard as I could pull, and as hard as I could go to get him out. It’s do or die. I either went after him and grabbed him, or he would not be here tonight,” Jonas told CBS2.

Adena Long of New York’s Parks and Recreation Department says these types of incidents happen from “time to time” — but it’s less common for people to become completely submerged in water. She adds that there have been no ice-related deaths in Central Park in recent years.

“In order for ice to be safe to venture out on, it must be six inches frozen, which can take up to two weeks in subfreezing weather to happen. We have not had that weather this winter in New York City, so it hasn’t been cold enough for long enough to provide that condition where it would be even remotely safe,” Long, the deputy commissioner for Urban Parks Service and Public Programs, tells PEOPLE. “You should never go out on the ice. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Long, who clarifies that there are no skating ponds or lakes in Central Park (only rinks), says the ice was presumably starting to melt, and this is what caused it to break. She advises park-goers NOT to step out on frozen ponds, especially if there are danger or warning signs.

“For whatever reason, if you do find yourself on ice, lay down so you’re distributing your weight a little bit — that gives you less likelihood of falling through,” she says. “If you see someone on ice, the best thing to do is to call 911 immediately and no try to attempt a rescue on your own. When one person goes through and another goes to rescue, panic sets in and you can weigh the person down, making it more dangerous and putting more people in a bad situation.

“And please, watch your children to make sure they don’t wander onto frozen ponds.”

More information on ice safety can be found here.