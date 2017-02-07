6-Year-Old’s Celebration Dance at the End of His Chemo Treatments Will Warm Your Heart

Ring that bell!

A very excited Jimmy Spagnolo, decked out in a Superman shirt, finally reached the end of his year-long chemotherapy treatment plan. And on Friday, he got to ring a bell to signify the milestone, a tradition at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The 6-year-old has an inoperable brain tumor and has been through four rounds of chemo to shrink it.

“The bell signifies so many emotions – it can signify the sound of tears, strength, fear, courage, doubt, satisfaction, relief and happiness all coming through as one as people around them cheer this accomplishment. The sound of that bell resonates in more ways than one. The emotion in the room is just unbelievable,” according to the hospital’s Facebook page.

Jimmy couldn’t contain his excitement after ringing the bell, he began jumping up and down, waving his arms and dancing!

“Celebrate today…love life today.. it is a great day to be alive!!” a Facebook page for Jimmy called I’m praying for Jimmy Spagnolo posted.

“This is him making his way towards the bell!!” says another post.

Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.

Congrats, Jimmy!