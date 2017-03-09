6-Year-Old with Inoperable Brain Tumor Sworn in as Police Chief After Given Months to Live

A boy diagnosed with a rare, inoperable cancer was sworn in as the police chief of a local Massachusetts police station on Tuesday. For the 6-year-old, who has long looked up to policemen and policewomen as heroes, it was a dream come true.

Devin Suau was given between eight months and two years to live, after being diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma. So, the Framingham Police Department of Framingham, Massachusetts, decided to treat him to a special day at their station.

“We think it’s amazing and we’re really grateful for the Framingham police and our community,” Devin’s mom, Chrstine Suau, told Fox 25 WFXT.

“It means the world to us. Here’s a young man battling a terrible disease who has an interest in the police. If we can make his life better in any way, we will,” Framingham police Chief Ken Ferguson told the Boston Globe.

Devin was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a very aggressive brain cancer with no cure, in January. His family and community have been supporting him through a social media campaign to raise awareness of the condition, using the hashtag #WhyNotDevin.

On Tuesday, Framingham officers treated Devin a full police escort to the station where he was sworn in as chief by the town clerk.

“I get to sit in the front!” he exclaimed excitedly.

After being sworn in (“I do!” he said when asked if he’d like to be chief), Devin’s day was spent touring the station and meeting with fellow officers.

His first order of business as chief?

“No homework forever!” he declared. “For everyone!”

A very sound decision indeed, Devin!