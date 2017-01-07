55 Years Later, Devoted Son Helps Mother Recreate Sentimental Photo at Vienna Palace

Barton Brooks and his partner, Gregg Goodbrod, are on their next surprise trip with Barton’s mother, Carla Brooks. And this time they’re stopping in Vienna!

When Carla’s husband, Karl, died last year she felt alone and lost, so Barton and Gregg planned a series of 20 whirlwind adventures through Europe — one for each year she took care of Karl, who suffered a stroke two decades before he passed away. The crew has visited countries like France, Wales, Switzerland and England.

With suggestions from PEOPLE readers, the group stopped in Vienna to view the famous painting The Kiss by Gustav Klimtvisit. “I liked it really well, it was like another picture in the story book!” says Carla. Next, Barton and Gregg took Carla to the famous Schönbrunn Palace to recreate a photo Carla took an a trip to Europe over 50 years ago.

Barton, Gregg and Carla are headed to Lucerne and Rome, and they’d love some tips on local must-sees and must-dos. Leave suggestions in the comments below (they can’t wait to hear from you!) and check out their blog, TheLittleGirlFromKamas.com. We’ll post a new episode of “Carla’s Comeback” every Wednesday and Friday, so be sure to follow all 20 of their adventures here!