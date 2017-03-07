The Adorable Reason This 5-Year-Old Wanted the Same Haircut as His Best Friend: ‘They Are Drawn to Each Other,’ Says Mom

Five-year-old Jax Rosebush doesn’t see color. But he does see the power of a good buzzcut!

The Louisville, Kentucky, pre-kindergartener recently told his mom, Lydia Stith Rosebush, that he wanted to shave his hair really short so he could look like his good friend Reddy. And he couldn’t wait to confuse his teacher when they walked into class with the same haircut.

Need a little inspiration? Click here to subscribe to the Daily Smile Newsletter for uplifting, feel-good stories that brighten up your inbox.

Lydia was so touched by her son’s sentiment that she posted a photo of the duo on Facebook with the caption: “If this isn’t proof that hate and prejudice is something that is taught I don’t know what is. The only difference Jax sees in the two of them is their hair.”

Last week, Jax got his haircut and “he really loves it,” says Lydia.

As for the attention her photo has received, the proud mom adds, “I think people just need a feel good story in such a divided country. I’m glad that my 5-year-old can show the world that there’s so much more to people other than color.”

And the two friends couldn’t hide their excitement as they proudly showed off their matching ‘dos.

“They became friends through school,” says Lydia. “They are both funny and mischievous boys, so I think they are drawn to each other.”