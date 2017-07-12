5-Year-Old Girl Dies Weeks After Fulfilling Dream to ‘Marry’ Her BFF: ‘We Will Miss Her Forever,’ Says Mom

Eileidh Paterson, the terminally ill 5-year-old girl who “married” her best friend while dressed as a princess in a sweet fairytale ceremony, died shortly after fulfilling her lifelong dream to be a bride.

She “gained her Angel wings” at 11:45 a.m. on July 1, her mother, Gail Paterson, wrote on Facebook. “She took her last breath surrounded by her family and cuddled up with blankie (sic).”

“We are heartbroken,” Paterson, 41, tells PEOPLE. “Losing Eileidh has left a huge hole in our lives and we will miss her forever.”

Hundreds of people attended Eileidh’s funeral in the U.K. on Monday, which was fit for a princess. Many showed up in superhero costumes and princess dresses.

And her pink coffin was brought to the Aberdeen Crematorium by a horse-drawn carriage.

Eileidh was diagnosed with neuroblastoma three years ago and the treatment she was receiving prior to her death was “just to prolong her life,” Paterson, 41, told PEOPLE in June.

So, she made a bucket list — and at the top of that list was to tie the knot with a Prince Charming. Her family, from Forres, Scotland, set up a ceremony to “marry” her and bestie, 6-year-old Harrison Grier, last month.

The heartwarming wedding took place at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre in Scotland.

“It was truly magical. She had her sisters as princesses and bridesmaids and her cousin and friend as flower girls,” Paterson said of the event. “Superheroes and Harrison’s brothers were groomsmen and the mock ceremony was performed by their Fairy Godmother.”

But just weeks after the magical nuptials, Eileidh’s liver became enlarged and her cancer spread.

“If her journey has raised enough awareness of neuroblastoma and childhood cancer to diagnose even one child early enough, her passing won’t be in vain,” says Paterson.

The family plans to continue and complete Eileidh’s bucket list, which included a trip to Disneyland Paris.

“Eileidh was an amazing little girl who never let anything stop her,” says Paterson. “She fought bravely until the very end.”