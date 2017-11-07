5-Year-Old Girl Has Dream ‘Wedding’ Photo Shoot with Preschool Sweetheart Before Heart Surgery

A 5-year-old girl was treated to a “wedding” photo shoot with her preschool best friend just weeks before she is set to have heart surgery.

Sophia Chiappalone has already had three open-heart surgeries due to a series of heart defects she’s had since birth. When it recently became apparent that she would have to undergo another operation, her mother, Kristy Somerset-Chiappalone, asked Sophia what she would like to do before the day arrived. Instead of going on a shopping spree or buying a new toy, Sophia simply wanted two things: to be a princess and to marry her best friend, Hunter Laferriere.

“That’s all she wanted in the world,” Somerset-Chiappalone, 36, of Meriden, Connecticut, told NBC Connecticut, “to marry the love of her life.”

Sophia is currently experiencing lung failure, and the next operation has been scheduled in the coming weeks at Boston Children’s Hospital. Sophia has no connection between her heart and pulmonary arteries—which carry blood to the lungs. She essentially is missing the right side of her heart, her mother says, and Sophia underwent her first open heart surgery just days after birth. She will need continued operations for the rest of her life.

“She’s a walking miracle,” Somerset-Chiappalone said. “There is no life expectancy at this time because there’s no reason for her to be alive.”

When Somerset-Chiappalone approached Hunter’s mother, Tracy Laferriere, with the idea for a wedding-themed photo shoot starring their children, she was quickly ready to make it happen.

“Immediately I started crying,” Laferriere, 34, told ABC News. “If it’s in my power to give that to her, how could I not?”

Laferriere called up her photographer friend, Marisa Balletti-Lavoie of Sassy Mouth Photography, to set up a shoot for October 23 at a park in Meriden.

“Just seeing Sophia’s smile, he didn’t complain once,” Hunter’s mother said of Hunter during the photo shoot. “He was genuinely having a fun time. They were laughing together, tickling, swinging and on the slides. I think he really enjoyed it. I think it makes him happy to see her happy.”

The hour-long mock wedding shoot took place in City Park, and the two best friends were surrounded by yellowing trees kissed by fall.

“I was trying so hard to be strong,” Somerset-Chiappalone told ABC News of the shoot. “I’m trying to be strong for Sophia. In reality, she’s slipping into heart failure more and more, and this might be the only time I ever see her in a wedding dress. That was going through my head.”

A GoFundMe page is available to help out her with Sophia’s past and future medical expenses. Somerset-Chiappalone—who also has two other girls—takes care of Sophia full time, according to WESH 2 News. Doctors say she may have DiGeorge syndrome, a primary immunodeficiency disease that increases a patient’s susceptibility to infections. It can result in abnormal gland development and heart defects, according to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

“I wish that she keeps her fighting spirit,” Somerset-Chiappalone said. “And I hope she never loses her quality of life … no matter what the end result is.”