5-Year-Old Colorado Girl Recovering After Being Attacked by Bear in Her Own Backyard

A 5-year-old Colorado girl is recovering after being attacked by a bear in her own backyard, according to reports.

The child — identified by her father, Duane Cyr, as Kimberly Cyr to ABC News — was discovered by her mother around 2:30 a.m. local time on Sunday in East Orchard Mesa, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Kimberly’s mother heard screaming and went outside to investigate, finding a large black bear dragging the little girl, CPW said. She told CPW officers that the animal let go of Kimberly at her screams.

The CPW said in the news release that her mother said she believed Kimberly was outside looking for the family’s dog after hearing noises, but in a 911 recording later released by local outlet KDVR, the girl’s father Duane said she was outside camping alone.

Kimberly was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with “serious injuries,” according to the CPW. In the 911 audio, Duane told the operator that his daughter was missing a “chunk out of her butt.”

Dr. Charles Breaux, pediatric surgeon at St. Mary’s, told ABC News that Kimberly underwent a three-hour surgery to repair injuries to her soft tissue. Doctors told KKCO that Kimberly “received more than six dozen stitches.” Her condition is now “fair,” said the outlet.

CPW officers placed three traps near the family’s home overnight on Sunday, and observed the animal believed to have been responsible for injuring Kimberly approaching a home nearby the location. The bear was killed by officers before entering the trap.

“The necropsy, along with DNA results will provide the confirmation, but we are confident we have the right bear,” Area Wildlife Manager Kirk Oldham said in a news release. “However, we will leave all three traps in place for the time being out of an abundance of caution.”

CPW further advised local residents to remove any sources of food — like trash or bird feeders — from outside of their homes to prevent bears.