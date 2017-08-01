5 Pregnant Women Dress Up as Disney Princesses — and the Results Are Beyond Beautiful

THAT MAGIC MOMENT

Husband and wife photographers Vic and Marie sure know how to make a mom feel like a princess!

The Houston-based couple brought in five pregnant women dressed as classic Disney princesses for a magical photo shoot at Newman's Castle in Bellville, Texas.

The soon-to-be moms channeled (from left) Tiana of Princess and the Frog, Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella from Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Jasmine from Aladdin.