5 Pregnant Women Dress Up as Disney Princesses — and the Results Are Beyond Beautiful
This Disney princess-themed maternity shoot is pure magic
By Rose Minutaglio•@RoseMinutaglio
THAT MAGIC MOMENT
Husband and wife photographers Vic and Marie sure know how to make a mom feel like a princess!
The Houston-based couple brought in five pregnant women dressed as classic Disney princesses for a magical photo shoot at Newman's Castle in Bellville, Texas.
The soon-to-be moms channeled (from left) Tiana of Princess and the Frog, Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella from Cinderella, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and Jasmine from Aladdin.
THEIR INSPIRATION
It was the Disney remake of Beauty and the Beast that inspired Vici and Marie to do the shoot in the first place.
Here, the team photographed their model in a form-fitting yellow gown, holding a red rose — much like Belle from the iconic ballroom scene in Beauty and the Beast.
THINKING OUTSIDE THE BOX
"We wanted to go outside of that box, something no one had tried to do as of yet, and then it hit me, why not do all of the princesses in a group shot, expecting sweet little babies, and showing off their beautiful bump in a creative way?" Marie told POPSUGAR. "It was a fun project for me being a huge fan of classic stories and movies I grew up to and it was a fun project for Vic because it allowed him to do something he normally doesn't get the chance to do often."
THEIR BACKSTORY
The couple started their maternity photography business after learning a few years ago that they couldn't have children of their own.
Vic and Marie decided to help expecting parents embrace creative ideas (like the Disney shoot!) to commemorate the joyous occassion.
INSPIRATIONAL PHOTOS
"We hope that expecting mamas that see these sweet photos of mommies in a completely different way than what is normally photographed and will give them the inspiration to want to hire a photographer to take some beautiful maternity photos!" Marie told POPSUGAR. "It's such a sweet and beautiful moment in your life, a moment that not many can experience, and a moment that should be celebrated!"
HAPPILY EVER AFTER
The moms loved the shoot and were "incredibly excited" to see the final results, Marie told Huffington Post. "It made us feel so happy that they were feeling like actual princesses!"
