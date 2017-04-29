Man Dressed as a Gorilla Finally Finishes the London Marathon After Crawling for 6 Days

A 41-year-old man has finally completed the London Marathon “gorilla-style!”

Tom Harrison, who calls himself Mr. Gorilla, crawled the entire 26.2 mile route, completing the course in six-and-a-half days and raising a whopping £26,000 for The Gorilla Organization, which supports grassroots conservation projects to address key threats facing gorillas today, according to the BBC. (The actual marathon began last Sunday.)

“Prior to this, the most I had crawled in one go was a mile, so I found the first day of the marathon really exhausting,” he told the news network, which noted he crawled for 10 to 12 hours per day.

Harrison, a father of two and police officer from Amersham, Buckinghamshire, also got his sons Nicholas, 6, and Alex, 4, involved as they dressed as gorillas to join dad outside Buckingham Palace. He also crossed the finish line on The Mall with his sons, receiving a medal from conservationist Bill Oddie.

“The fact it went global has been completely unexpected but brilliant,” Harrison said of surpassing his £1,500 goal.

And did the fur interfere with his trek?

“I think I’ve started to smell a bit like a gorilla,” he quipped about his endurance test, which made him the “highest fundraiser ever” for the charity, according to executive director Jillian Miller.

This isn’t the first time that someone has dressed up in a costume and taken multiple days to complete the marathon. Lloyd Scott famously dressed up in an antique diving suit to “run” the marathon, completing the race in six days in 2002.