A little girl hilariously used her toy cell phone to “call” up a judge to tattle on her little sister, who was being a massive pain in her side.

As 4-year-old Kynzlee was getting ready to go to school on Nov. 15, she was fed up with her 2-year-old sister, Averie, who was being mean by trying to take away her toy cell phone. Kynzlee felt it was too early in the morning to put up with any of Averie’s shenanigans, so she grabbed the toy phone and made a “call” to her new friend, Judge James Metts, who had recently visited her pre-K class for career week.

“We were getting ready to go to school, and her sister was being mean, so that’s when she decided she was going to call him up and tattle on her!” Kynzlee’s mother, Brittney Hammett, 29, of Splendora, Texas, tells PEOPLE. “Not only that, but she had said something previously while I was driving about if I was speeding, I would have to go see him!”

Courtesy Brittney Hammett

Once Hammett heard Kynzlee say she was calling the judge, she quickly pulled out her (real) phone to record the ensuing conversation.

“I was laughing, because when she first said ‘Judge Metts’, and I was like, ‘Wait, who are you calling?’ ” Hammett recalls. “So I just let her go through with her spiel.”

Turns out, little Kynzlee didn’t hold back on her sister as she talked to the judge.

“Judge Metts, my little sister is being bad today,” Kynzlee says into the toy cell phone in an adorable video uploaded by Hammet on Facebook. “Please, come and pick her up so you can talk to her. Thank you.”

Judge Metts, of Montgomery County, Texas, made quite the impression on Kynzlee during his career day talk, and Hammett says her daughter is now set on what she’ll be when she grows up.

Courtesy Brittney Hammett

“She told me she wants to be a judge,” Hammet says. “When I asked her why, she said, ‘The judge is the law, everybody has to go through the judge!’ ”

While Kynzlee’s reaction to the judge has been hilarious, Hammet is grateful that her daughter was exposed to a such a good role model in Judge Metts.

“I really appreciate him coming to the school,” she says. “You see it really does make an impression on these kids and it’s really nice that our youth is getting this role model to come in and talk with them.”