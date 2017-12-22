A four-month old girl required 65 stitches to her face, according to her family, after she was dragged from her bed by a raccoon on Wednesday night in a North Philadelphia apartment.

Photos of the baby, named Jourini Black, show what appear to be claw marks all over the right side of her face, including on her right eyelid.

“I thought it was a nightmare when I heard over the phone,” the girl’s father Samuel Black said, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia. “My heart dropped. I didn’t know what to say, what to think.”

The attack reportedly happened whilst the girl’s mother, Ashley Rodgers, was out of the room taking her other daughter to the bathroom. When she returned, she saw the aftermath of the attack. “She was laying on the floor— across the room — blood all over her face and her pjs,” Rodgers told Fox 29.

Rodgers said she had moved in just the day previously, and paid the landlord $375. Neighbors on North 22nd Street have reportedly complained about a raccoon infestation in the area, and Fox 29 reported the landlord had no licence to rent the property.