Human Interest

31-Year-Old Woman Finds Epic Time Capsule From When She Was 13 — And Now We’re Totally Reliving the ’90s!

By @caitkeating

Posted on

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

A 31-year-old woman is reminding us how much we miss the ’90s!

Randi Bergman from Toronto, Canada, found a three-part time capsule stuffed in her childhood closet from 1998 when she was just 13 years old.

“To be honest, when I discovered it, I didn’t even remember doing it,” Bergman told BuzzFeed Canada. “I just know that I was obsessed with documenting things.”

Bergman — who created an Instagram account where she posted the photos of what she found — discovered the momentos after her mom got around to cleaning her daughter’s room almost two decades later.

“I almost was crying, it just made me laugh so much, just at how innocent and ridiculous I was,” she said. “I think it’s just something that everyone can relate to and it really speaks to that innocence and that fervor that kids have.”

Let the nostalgia begin!

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

“Sunglasses that broke but I wore all summer,” she wrote on Instagram.

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

Nothing better than some vintage Ben Affleck, Hanson and Teen People!

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

Who could ever forget Cameron Diaz’s hair in There’s Something About Mary? “Hairstyles of ’98, a forecast,” she captioned the photo of the collage.

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

Who only saw Titanic once? No one! Bergman (who saw it four times!) saved every movie ticket and had a rating system and details on each experience.

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

Our new Spotify playlist for the weekend.

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

“First to name these #notable #camp #patterns gets a free boondoggle bundle,” she wrote.

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

She even saved the elastics from her braces. Epic.

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

The closest some of us have come to an engagement ring.

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

“What a beautiful day don’t you wish you were holding some parrots while wearing a bucket hat?” she wrote.

Source: Capsule89/Instagram

It’s about time to rewatch all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek on Netflix.