3-Year-Old Washington Boy Killed After Being Run Over By Lawn Mower He Was Riding with His Father

A 3-year-old Washington child is dead following what police called a “tragic incident” involving a riding lawn mower.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office tweeted on Thursday that the little boy was “riding the lawn mower with his father” when he fell off and was run over.

According to authorities, the little boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spokeswoman Shari Ireton told Q13 Fox that “witnesses reported that the boy fell off and went under the mower.”

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for additional comment.

Responding to a tragic incident at the 6700 block of 203rd Ave (Snohomish) when a 3 YO riding the lawn mower with his father fell off and was run over by the mower. He was pronounced dead at the scene. — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) April 27, 2018

Local outlet KOMO reported that authorities said the boy’s death is being called an accident.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission fact sheet about riding lawn mowers states that children should “never” be carried on mowers “even with the blade(s) shut off.”

“They may fall off and be seriously injured or interfere with safe mower operation,” the fact sheet states. “Children who have been given rides in the past may suddenly appear in the mowing area for another ride and be run over or backed over by the machine.”