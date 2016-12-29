3-Year-Old Boy with Stage 4 Cancer Sworn in as Honorary Deputy Sheriff

A 3-year-old cancer patient got the surprise of a lifetime when he was sworn in as an honorary deputy at the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Wednesday.

Landon Hill, who was diagnosed with stage four metastatic neuroblastoma at the age of 2, proudly held up his badge presented by Sheriff Ben Wolfinger. The toddler wants to be a sheriff’s deputy when he grows up, according to KXLY.

“I think every little boy wants to do something like that. So if that’s the route he took, I would be extremely proud and happy,” Landon’s father, Dylan Hill told the publication.

Landon was treated to a special tour of the sheriff’s office before his family was presented with a check to help with medical expenses. The large sum was raised by deputies who participated in a ‘No Shave November” fundraiser.

“To be able to be involved in a youngster’s life at a young level whose family is going through such a hard time and have a significant impact is pretty special,” Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John Brandel told KXLY.

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Landon has spent the last few months at Seattle Children’s Hospital undergoing treatment.

“He has endured extensive and difficult treatments but has continued to fight strong. The good news is that Landon has been able to come home for the Holiday season,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Unfortunately, Landon has to return to Seattle to resume his treatment after the first of the year.”

But his father says he’s not worried.

“He’s doing extremely well,” Hill told KXLY of his son. “Every single time he’s been in the hospital he’s been let out early and he’s amazed the doctors with what he’s done.”