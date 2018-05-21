3 Teens Killed in Horrific Crash Just Weeks Before High School Graduation: 'It Was a Shock'

Luciana Tellez, Esmeralda Nava and Giselle Montano spent most of their Saturday picking out graduation dresses, a friend says. But their lives were cut short that night, when all three died in a horrific car crash near Yoncalla, Oregon.

“These were the girls I hung out with and we were all like sisters,” Maria Chavez tells PEOPLE, describing Tellez as her best friend. “It was a shock that all three of them left so suddenly, so close to graduation.”

The southern Oregon teens were heading south on Interstate 5 around 9:30 p.m. local time when a driver going the wrong way slammed almost head-on into the girls’ Nissan Murano, an Ohio State Police spokesperson tells PEOPLE. Both cars burst into flames and bystanders managed to pull two of the girls from the car, however the driver died inside. There were no survivors.

The crash is under investigation, the spokesperson says.

Luciana Tellez/Facebook; Esmeralda Nava/Facebook; Gisselle Montaño/Facebook

Eagle Point High School officials announced the deaths in a statement on the school’s website. The girls, all 18, had been expected to graduate on June 8. School officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Just hours before their deaths, Tellez shared a smiling Snapchat photo of the trio. Chavez says the friends have always been “happy” and “goofy.”

On Sunday, family and friends held a vigil for the girls, Chavez says. Many remembered the teens in Facebook posts upon learning of the crash.

“Every day I take my life for granted to think you angels were taking to soon today is almost over tomorrow is never promised so tell your loved ones how much you care for them every chance you get!” one person wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. “You guys didn’t deserve this you had such a bright future ahead of you guys.”

Another social media user shared a thoughtful message on Nava’s page.

“Rest Easy Luciana, Gisselle, and Esmeralda. Lucy, thank you for being so inspiring and keeping in touch. Rest In Paradise to All of you,” they wrote.