21 People Stuck 100 ft. in the Air for Over 7 Hours After Ride Malfunction in California

Firefighters propelled from 100 ft., rescuing 20 passengers and one ride operator at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, on Friday afternoon, according to a statement released by the theme park. A Fire Authority public information officer confirmed that no one was “in medical stress,” according to ABC7.

At about 2 p.m. the Sky Cabin attraction stopped “approximately 100 feet” in the air, theme park officials said in the statement released on their Twitter page Friday evening.

“Update 10:06pm – All 20 guests and one ride operator were safely on the ground by 9:54pm,” theme park officials tweeted on the Knott’s Twitter page.

Park maintenance staff members made several attempts to rescue those aboard the ride, but they eventually called the Orange County Fire Authority to assist them just before 5 p.m., according to the statement and ABC7.

Among the passengers rescued, seven children were aboard what was touted as a “mild” ride, according to ABC7. Fire crews initially tried to use a crane to bring the people down, but eventually opted to lower each passenger one-by-one with a rope and harness system.

Knott’s continued to explain the safety checks of their rides, and the ongoing investigation into what went wrong during Friday’s ride.

“Each of Knott’s rides is inspected, check-listed and properly maintained daily. Sky Cabin will remain closed until the park’s investigation into the cause of the incident is completed,” the park said.

“We have firefighters in the cab with the occupants. No one is in any medical distress. So we’re going to affix a harness onto each one of them and one at a time we’re going to lower them down to the ground,” Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz told ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Kurtz tells PEOPLE all media inquiries are now being asked to go through Knott’s Berry Farm. The theme park was not available for immediate comment.