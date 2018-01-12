A man from Florida has just struck it rich by claiming the winning ticket for the Mega Millions lottery, the fourth largest prize in the game’s 21-year history.

Shane Missler, of Port Richey, Florida, won the January 5 Mega Millions drawing for a $450 million jackpot, opting to take a one-time lump sum of $281,874,999, according to the Florida Lottery. The 20-year-old picked the lucky combination of 28, 30, 39, 59, and 70, along with the Mega Ball number, 10, to become the sole winner. Messler, who the Florida Lottery says is a deep believer in the “power of the positive mindset,” wasn’t very surprised that he won, telling the commission that he had a “feeling” he would take home the prize that night.

Even so, just minutes after the winning numbers were announced, Messler posted just three simple words to his Facebook page to express his reaction.

The Florida Lottery says Missler first broke the news to his brother and told his father over coffee the next morning.

“I’m only 20, but I hope to use it to pursue a variety of passions, help my family and do some good for humanity,” Messler, who is originally from New England, said in a statement to the lottery commission.

According to ABC Action News, Messler said through his attorney that he has since taken a “crash course” in financial management, and hopes to leave a “legacy” with the help of his winnings.

“I intend to take care of my family, have some fun along the way, and cement a path for financial success so that I can leave a legacy far into the future,” he said according to the news station. “I have always been one to encourage the idea of chasing dreams and I believe life is about the pursuit of passion. I am 20 years old and my journey has only just begun.”

On his Twitter account on January 10, five days after that life-changing night, Messler tweeted about his belief in positive thinking.

The power of positive thinking should not be underestimated! — Shane Missler (@TheShaneMissler) January 11, 2018

“If there is one thing I have learned thus far in my short time on this earth is that those who maintain a positive mindset and stay true to themselves get rewarded,” he said to ABC Action News. “I look forward to the future.”