20-Year-Old Sorority Sister Died of Asphyxia After Pancake-Eating Contest, Medical Examiner Confirms

The 20-year-old Sacred Heart University student who was rushed to the hospital following complications from a pancake-eating contest on campus died by asphyxiation, the New York City chief medical examiner’s office confirms to PEOPLE.

Caitlin Nelson, a junior studying social work and a member of Kappa Delta sorority, became “unresponsive” after consuming several pancakes at the Greek Life food-eating competition on March 30, PEOPLE confirms with the Fairfield Police Department.

“The lack of oxygen for that extended period of time caused irreversible damage, making it not survivable,” Fairfield Police Chief Gary MacNamara told PEOPLE.

Nelson was declared dead on Tuesday. Her organs will be donated.

“That’s exactly what Caitlin would have wanted, that’s just the type of selfless person she was,” close friend Stephanie Cinque tells PEOPLE of the organ donation. “She was a beautiful human being.”

Nelson, whose father was a Port Authority officer killed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, worked closely with Cinque at the Newtown Resiliency Center where she volunteered to mentor children impacted by the tragic events of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shootings.

“She was a shining star,” says Cinque. “It was a different tragedy, but Caitlin was able to relate and help others heal.

“There wasn’t anyone more selfless than her. She always had a smile, always there for the kids no matter what you asked of her she would do it and she did it with such grace and such love.”

Nelson’s Kappa Delta sorority sisters have created a custom charity bracelet for sale in her honor — although the group has not commented on the fatal event, specifically.

“Our sisters appreciate all of the love and support we’re receiving in this difficult time,” the Kappa Delta Eta Nu chapter tells PEOPLE in a statement. “We’re grateful to be able to support such an amazing cause that was so close to Caitlin’s heart.”

The bracelet, designed in conjunction with Eta Nu and Caitlin’s family, features emerald green beads with the words “Caitlin Gives.” Nelson was the vice president of community service for the sorority and 50 percent of the proceeds will go towards the sorority’s ShamROCK the Runway charity fundraiser.

SHU held a service for Nelson, which was attended by thousands of students, faculty and staff.

“The service was followed by an impromptu candlelight vigil as community members consoled one another and offered prayers for Caitlin and her family and friends,” SHU spokesperson Deborah Noack told PEOPLE in a statement. “The SHU flag has been lowered to half-staff in Caitlin’s memory.”