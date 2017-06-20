See the Adorable Moment a 2-Year-Old Girl Mistakes a Bride for a Storybook Princess

Well if this isn’t the sweetest mistake ever!

A 2-year-old girl was ecstatic to meet a Seattle bride she thought was a real-life princess from her favorite storybook.

Kelsey Edwards and her daughter were walking down the street when the toddler noticed a woman dressed in all white — just like the one on the cover of her favorite book, “Woman in White” by Wilkie Collins.

Scott and Shandace Robertson who wed in February, were taking post-wedding photos with photographer Stephanie Cristalli when the little girl approached them.

“She was entranced and knew that Shandace was a princess, just like the lady on the book. I talked for her; she was too overwhelmed by the fact that a princess was talking to her,” Edwards told TODAY.

Scott posted a photo of the encounter to Reddit, where it’s been been shared thousands of times.

“My wife and I got married last February, and during the photo shoot this little girl and her mom happened to be walking by,” he said on Reddit. “The little girl thought my beautiful wife was the princess from her favorite book (the one she’s holding).”

Shandace gave the smiling toddler a flower from her bouquet.

“It was just very sweet to watch her see the princess that Shandace had become in her eyes,” Edwards told TODAY. “It gave my daughter such a lovely moment and it is something that I will always remember.”

Shandace says there weren’t words exchanged between the two — but it was a very heartwarming moment.

“The little girl didn’t say anything actually, she just smiled the entire time,” the bride told Huffington Post. “I could tell by her face that her heart was overflowing.

“Because I love little kids so much, I asked her mom if I could hold her. Her face expresses how we both felt, overjoyed!”