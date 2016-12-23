13-Year-Old with Hearing Loss Cries Tears of Joy Upon Hearing Her Mom’s Voice Again

With the click of a button, Amanda Eshelman, a 13-year-old with hearing loss, regained the ability to hear the world around her.

“Hi, baby,” her mom, seated next to her at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, said before they both burst into tears in an emotional video captured by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Amanda has been deaf in her left ear from a young age and has been progressively losing hearing in her right ear since she started middle school two years ago. A hearing aid helped the Ballwin, Missouri, teen for a while, but it slowly became less and less effective.

A specialist at St. Louis Children’s Hospital suggested a cochlear implant could improve her hearing – but there was no guarantee. Her parents allowed Amanda to decide for herself. She wanted to go for it.

“They had said she hasn’t heard on this side for at least 10 years, we don’t know if it will work, if her brain will be able to recognize these signals,”Amanda’s mom, Betsy Eshelman, told TODAY. “So we were a little bit nervous, trying not to get our hopes up as we walked in.”

In mid-November, Amanda had the surgery and two weeks later, the system was turned on. When the sounds returned, Amanda covered her mouth with her hands in astonishment and then cried tears of joy.

“I like it,” Amanda says in the video. “It’s a lot better than I thought it was going to be.”

Amanda noted the whirr of the fan system and the buzz of the lights overhead, “I didn’t know the lights make noise,” she said.

Now, Amanda is able to hear all sorts of sounds she’d been missing out on for years – especially at home.

“It’s been great,” Betsy said. “She made the comment that she didn’t realize how loud we all were! She didn’t realize how quiet her world had become.”