12-Year-Old’s Super Minimalistic Lego Sculpture Is Pure Genius

Lego is one of the most popular toys ever made, and it has even inspired a passionate community of artists who use thousands of Lego bricks to create beautiful works of art. These intricate sculptures are imaginative, whimsical and visionary. Most of all, they’re time-consuming to build—well, if you’re not as creative as this 12-year-old, that is.

Over the weekend, the Internet fell in love with a kid’s Lego sculpture, not because it was overly complex, colorful, or particularly beautiful (or even a sculpture for that matter), but because of its simplicity. That’s because 12-year-old Riley submitted a sculpture of a “worm,” consisting of a single yellow brick, to a “Kids Creation” Lego display.

Joel Willans, an author based in Finland, posted a picture of Riley’s figurine to Twitter and called it “genius.” The tweet took off and garnered more than 100,000 retweets and 200,000 favorites.

And, looking at the responses, people really seem to dig it:

Riley really is a genius — Dominic (@Vainzilla) July 30, 2017

He grasped the concept of working smart and not hard early on haha — Valentina Lord 🇧🇾 (@VPestilenZ) July 30, 2017

Twitter users took their own pictures of the Lego display, tweeting submissions such as a one-piece “fidget spinner,” submitted by 23-year-old Hanod Lim:

Let me show you what a real genius is, Joel. pic.twitter.com/QenTcNKNeL — hanool (@hanoooo14) July 30, 2017

Lego artists Nathan Sawaya and Sean Kenney must surely be sinking their heads in shame for not having thought of this before.

In the end, Riley reminded us that sometimes, less really is more. So, if you’re feeling all inspired to build your own Lego sculpture, do it, just remember to watch where you step anytime those painful bricks are around.