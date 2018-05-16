11-Year-Old New York Girl Killed After Storm Downs Tree and Traps Her in Family Car

An 11-year-old New York girl is dead after a tree fell on her family’s car and trapped her amid storms that hit the area on Tuesday, according to multiple outlets.

The girl — who has not been identified — was helping her mother unload the vehicle outside of their Orange County home around 4:15 p.m. local time. Strong winds toppled a tree onto the car, according to WABC.

Officers from the Newburgh Police Department responded and were able to extricate the girl from the car with a hydraulic rescue tool, or the Jaws of Life, according to NBC 4 New York. She was then transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police told the outlet.

According to NBC 4, the girl’s mother suffered minor injuries.

The Newburgh Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A witness to the accident, Ramon Rodriguez, told NBC 4, “The mother was on the porch, crying, ‘My daughter, my daughter.’ ”

Rodriguez added, “It kind of gave me a chill when I first saw it.”

Severe weather battered the northeast for much of Tuesday, ABC News reported. In Connecticut, one person died in Danbury after a tree fell on his truck and another was killed by a falling tree in New Fairfield, the outlet said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency across four counties — Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan — on Twitter late Tuesday night, and deployed members of the New York National Guard.

I’m declaring a State of Emergency in Putnam, Dutchess, Orange and Sullivan counties as they recover from severe thunderstorms, and deploying members of the New York National Guard to assist with recovery operations. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 16, 2018

“I encourage all drivers to stay off the roads in order for our crews to get the roadways clear and safe as soon as possible,” he wrote in a second tweet.

During a Wednesday press conference, Cuomo said around 200,000 people in New York lost power during the storms, according to CBS New York, and noted that it was working to be restored, among other recovery efforts.