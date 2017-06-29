This 11-Year-Old Texas Boy’s Invention Could Prevent Hot Car Deaths

Following the death of a local child who was left alone in a hot car, 11-year-old Texas native Bishop Curry turned on his thinking cap.

The fifth grader drew up a plan for a device that would help children and their parents in a similar situation called the Oasis, reports NBC News.

Meant to be affixed to a car seat, the Oasis can sense if a child is still in the seat once the car has stopped moving. If the car temperature reaches a dangerous level, the device blows out cold air and simultaneously sends a text message to parents, before ultimately alerting police and paramedics.

Curry has raised nearly $40,000 to build the Oasis in just five months though GoFundMe, and he and his father – an engineer at Toyota – have applied for a formal patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in order to start manufacturing.

Just over 800 children have died from heat-related illnesses in vehicles in the United States since 1994, NBC News reported.

Curry told local outlet NBC DFW in an interview earlier this year, “It would be a dream to have lots of inventions that would save many lives.”