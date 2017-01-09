1,000-Year-Old Iconic California Tree Topples During Weekend Storms

The Pioneer Cabin Tree, estimated to be more than 1,000 years old, toppled from its historic height in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County, California, over the weekend.

In photos captured on Sunday, the “drive-through” massive sequoia tree could not endure the flooding caused by rainstorms throughout the weekend. Jim Allday, who is a volunteer at the park and took the photos, told the San Francisco Gate that the tree fell around 2 p.m. and “shattered” when it hit the ground. He also added people had been walking through it that same day.

Back in the 1880s, the Pioneer Cabin was hollowed out so tourists (and even cars!) could pass through it. It is a stop on the “Big Trees Trail” within the state park.