10-Year-Old’s Moves Birthday Party to Nursing Home So Her Grandmother Can Attend: ‘It Was So Much Fun”

When 10-year-old Ellie Bosher found out that her grandmother couldn’t attend her birthday party because she was recovering from spinal surgery, she decided to bring the party to her nursing home.

The December party was originally going to be at a hotel in Ellie’s hometown of Pulaski, Tennessee, but the plans quickly changed.

Ellie has spent many precious birthdays with her grandmother. On her fifth birthday they had dinner together and on her sixth birthday they saw The Nutcracker, according to ABC News.

“They have always had a very special relationship, which I had with my grandmother too. We have some good women in our family,” Kimber told ABC News.

“With her being a December baby … we’ve always made her birthday parties a big deal,” Ellie’s mother Kimber Bosher told ABC News. “And as the party got closer and closer, she just got really upset one day and started crying.”

Ellie told her mom that if “Granny can’t come to my party, I just don’t want to have it.”

Kimber called the nursing home and they agreed to host the “Alice in Wonderland”-themed party so that grandma Rita Blankenship could be a part of it.

The fourth-grader also decided she wanted to surprise her beloved grandmother.

“I loved it. It was so much fun. My favorite part was pretty much seeing the look on Granny’s face,” Ellie told the news outlet.