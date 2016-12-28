10-Year-Old with Severe Heart Condition Is Granted Wish to Meet Cam Newton

A 10-year-old who was diagnosed with a severe heart condition around a month ago only had one wish around the holiday season: to meet Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

When his teacher, Courtney Cooper, heard that Austin Deckard was diagnosed with advanced pulmonary hypertension and might not live through an upcoming surgery, she took to Facebook on Dec. 20 to try and make it happen.

“Just before Thanksgiving, I was headed to an Auburn football game. Austin was in awe of this. He also told me he ‘wished Cam Newton could come to his birthday party,'” she wrote. “Austin may not ever make it to an Auburn football game but I know social media is a strong force that can make things happen.”

On Tuesday, Austin’s wish came true when Newton walked into his hospital room at Atlanta Healthcare of Atlanta’s Egleston Hospital and surprised him. They two hugged and played a game together.

“I thought I had an unknown number but dude I’ve gotten about 100 calls about you,” Newton told him according to The Ledger-Enquirer.

After their warm and embrace, Cooper posted on Facebook to express her gratitude to everyone who made this happen.

“To Cam Newton- I may not ever meet you and that’s ok but what you did for this special little kid tonight made my year and shows compassion and love that we can all learn something from,” she wrote. “I know I will never forget this moment, that hug, and this video. And I know without a doubt that Taylor Austin won’t either.”

“The amount of people who reached out to me, including people I did not even know or from my hometown, proved to me that there is still good in this world and that if we rally together we can make wonderful, memorable things happen,” she wrote. “Austin and his family are being covered in our prayers. I know they have felt them and continue to feel them. Austin needs them in a big way.”



Austin’s surgery has been moved to this Friday.