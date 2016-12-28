Watch This 10-Year-Old Girl with Autism Bring Down the House Singing Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

A 10-year-old girl who has Autism and ADHD sang a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ that has since been seen by millions of people from around the world.

Kaylee Rodgers sang the solo part during her school choir concert at Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, which left many in attendance in tears, according to the BBC.

She often sings at the local Christmas concert at First Presbyterian Church but this year she lost her voice and couldn’t attend the Sunday service. Instead, her teacher played the video above which was filmed just a few weeks before.

The video, filmed by Billy McAuley, was then uploaded to Facebook and Youtube.

According to the news outlet, her music teacher, Lloyd Scates, encouraged her to sing solos during school shows to help not only her singing but her confidence.

Kaylee’s mother said that her daughter would sing professionally as long as Mr. Scates is involved.

“She’s always loved singing, but it wasn’t until she started at Killard House School that she really came into to her own,” said her mom Tracy. “He’s like her safety blanket- he’s amazing.”

Added her headteacher Colin Millar: “All of my kids have talents, we well as barriers, and this is hers.”