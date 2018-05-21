10-Year-Old Girl Killed in New Jersey Bus Crash Laid to Rest: 'We Know That An Angel Was Needed'

Friends and family gathered on Monday to pay their final respects to the 10-year-old student killed in last Thursday’s deadly New Jersey bus crash.

Miranda Vargas, a fifth grade student at East Brook Middle School, and Jennifer Williamson, a fifth grade teacher at the school, were killed on Thursday morning when a dump truck collided with a school bus carrying other students and teachers on Interstate 80 near Mount Olive.

In addition to the two fatalities, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy previously revealed during a press conference that all of the other 43 passengers on the bus had been injured.

In an obituary written by her parents for Marocco Memorial Chapel — where a wake was held for Vargas on Sunday, according to NJ.com — the 10-year-old’s family described the little girl as “our princess.”

“We know that an angel was needed, and you were it,” they wrote. “You have always been an angel and God has now decided to bring you home. Please continue to look after us. This decision God has made is painful. We will miss you and never forget you. You have always been our baby and you continue to be exactly that.”

According to the obituary, the student, who was buried at George Washington Memorial Park on Monday, was survived by her parents, a twin sister, two brothers, and her grandparents.

In a GoFundMe created for the girl, Lorena and Tony Vargas wrote that while they “are devastated,” the parents will “always carry her legacy with us forever.”

Added the Vargas family, “Her smile was contagious and that is how we will forever remember her.”

Among the hundreds of mourners who gathered for the 10-year-old’s wake and memorial service on Sunday, NBC New York reported that the crowd included a few others who were on the bus.

The Vargas’ family’s lawyer David Fried also told NJ.com that the family is “just devastated,” but that “their faith, I think, will help them get through this very difficult time.”

Fried did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In a statement shared on Friday, Williamson’s husband shared the grief and emotional pain he felt after losing his “beautiful bride.”

“My beautiful bride and I have been in total love every day of our lives since the day our eyes met on May 5th, 1994,” he said in a statement obtained by NJ.com.

Jennifer Williamson and Kevin Kennedy Kennedy Family

“I am in shock, devastated and totally crushed by today’s tragedy to both sides of the Williamson-Kennedy families, the community she taught and the thousands of students and their families she was very proud to serve,” he continued.

According to WABC-TV, a funeral for Williamson is currently scheduled for Thursday morning at Our Lady of the Visitation Roman Catholic Church in Paramus.

According to the joint release from state police and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, “The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this crash are ongoing.”