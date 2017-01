January 27 marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp. It has since been designated as Holocaust Memorial Day in the United Kingdom, though thanks to social media, the idea of a day of remembrance has spread across the globe. Here are 10 tweets that spark a moment of reflection and thought.

On #HolocaustMemorialDay: 1939 US visa that saved my mom’s life. Other relatives couldn’t get out.

Shameful that today we’re closing doors. pic.twitter.com/rLbnhqG1XL — Andrew Schapiro (@AndySchapiro) January 27, 2017

If we held 1 minute of silence for every victim we would be silent for 11.5years. Never forget #HolocaustMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/nbltFSmxdk — STOP-Homophobia.com (@WipeHomophobia) January 27, 2017

It is #HolocaustMemorialDay today.

A child's drawing at Auschwitz is as eloquent as many words. (from Yad Vashem). pic.twitter.com/PnTdn9Y0tF — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) January 27, 2017

6 million victims of the Holocaust from 1938-1945, that's 100 per hour, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for 7 years. #HolocaustMemorialDay — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) January 27, 2017

11.5 million people died in the Holocaust. 6 million Jews and 5.5 million others. Never forget #HolocaustMemorialDay — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 27, 2017

On #HolocaustMemorialDay, try to see past the vastness of the crime and remember the victims as individuals rather than as symbols. pic.twitter.com/WBQ5x0MKta — Daniel Hannan (@DanielJHannan) January 27, 2017

We must continue to remember, not for the sake of the past, but for the sake of the future. #HolocaustMemorialDay #NeverAgain #WeRemember pic.twitter.com/WH8txLeLSu — Rabbi Sacks (@rabbisacks) January 27, 2017